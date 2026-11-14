undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thunder's Aday Mara: Starts in oversized first unit
By RotoWire Staff,13 days ago
Mara amassed 10 points (5-6 FG), three rebounds and three blocks across 21 minutes during Friday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers. Mara made his fourth start of the season as Oklahoma City again started two 7-footers, and he was efficient around the rim while blocking three shots. The rookie center's size has given the Thunder a different look with Holmgren out. He's likely to keep starting alongside Isaiah Hartenstein for now.