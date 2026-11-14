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Warriors' LJ Cryer: Spins up 20 points in blowout loss
By RotoWire Staff,13 days ago
Cryer logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 123-85 loss to the Spurs. Cryer was the one bright spot for Golden State, leading the team with 20 points and hitting six threes off the bench. With Stephen Curry (oblique) expected to miss at least two weeks, the Warriors need extra support, and Cryer made a strong case Friday, even if most of it came after the game was decided. He should get a bigger role Monday at New Orleans.