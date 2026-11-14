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Portugal vs Denmark: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match
By World Soccer Talk,13 days ago
Portugal and Denmark meet again just days after their last meeting, and this time Jorge Jesus’s side gets to host the rematch. Portugal have won their last two outings, beating Denmark 4-2 on October 1 before following up with a 2-1 win over Norway on October 4. Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix lead a dangerous front line that has found goals in bunches over those two matches. Another win here would stretch their momentum further and send a clear message in this Nations League group.