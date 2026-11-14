undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
#38 – Newton Nguyen
11 days ago
Blind climate scientist Newton Nguyen is changing how researchers access geospatial data—and bringing a vital new perspective to climate science. After losing his vision at age 12, Newton refused to leave STEM, pursuing physics and climate research instead. Now a Stanford Science Fellow, he explores how customizable AI and audio tools allow blind scientists to investigate spatial data independently. In this episode, Newton explains how he analyzes complex data through audio and mental visualization. He breaks down his research on methane emissions, revealing how El Niño-driven wildfires can simultaneously release methane and extend its atmospheric lifetime. He also exposes how standard data charts can easily mislead audiences. Beyond the lab, Newton reflects on running 15 marathons and why human connection matters just as much as technology. Tune in for a thoughtful conversation about climate monitoring, data literacy, and the power of inclusive science.