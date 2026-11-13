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Campus Energy Conservation Holiday Reminder - Thanksgiving 2026
8 days ago
In support of the UAH Energy Management program, the Facilities and Operations (F&O) Department will be implementing some basic HVAC and lighting "unoccupied space" setbacks across campus to reduce utility costs and promote good stewardship/sustainability during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday closure. These energy conservation measures will not decrease the safety...