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A former Colorado youth pastor’s past caught up with him nearly 20 years later
12 days ago
A former Colorado youth pastor will spend years in prison after a case involving sexual abuse that dated back nearly two decades. Stephen Hutto, 46, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison after a jury convicted him on two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, according to The Gazette. Hutto has maintained his innocence.