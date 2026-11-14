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On video: Saud Abdulhamid: I lost half my salary, I dream of the Premier League, and the truth about returning to Roshan
13 days ago
Saud Abdulhamid swapped Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal for Roma in the summer of 2024, but he couldn't nail down a starting spot. That prompted his move to Lens, where he has been playing since 2025. The difficulties of playing abroad. Abdulhamid told the "Fil Marma" programme on Saudi Arabia's "Al-Arabiya" channels:...