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Texas homeowners hit by October floods could get low-interest repair loans if federal aid approved
13 days ago
Homeowners facing costly repairs after flooding and severe storms in El Paso County, Texas, may receive much-needed assistance. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has turned to the U.S. Small Business Administration for a disaster declaration covering El Paso County's late-October flooding, according to CW39. Abbott asked the agency to provide help...