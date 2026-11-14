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Lionel Scaloni addresses half-empty La Bombonera after Argentina's post-Messi era begins with Uruguay defeat
By Donny Afroni,13 days ago
The atmosphere at La Bombonera on Wednesday night was unusually quiet as Argentina faced Uruguay. Following the retirement of Messi, the national team appeared to lose some of its box-office appeal, with thousands of seats remaining empty for the clash. Scaloni, who recently committed his future to the team until 2030, was quick to downplay the significance of the low turnout during his post-match media duties.