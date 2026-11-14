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'I don’t believe you need to dive' - Alexander Isak slams Premier League officiating after Liverpool denied blatant penalty against Arsenal
By Yosua Arya,13 days ago
Isak has stated he should not need to dive to win a penalty following Liverpool's recent defeat to Arsenal. Liverpool lost 1-0 at Anfield two weeks ago in a highly controversial Premier League clash that continues to generate fierce debate. During the first half, Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber blatantly pulled...