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Italy, once upon a time there was Retegui: are the €40 million received enough to say yes to Juventus?
By Gianluca Minchiotti,13 days ago
Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup, the change of head coach in the Azzurri dugout and the emerging new generation, symbolised by Pio Esposito's breakthrough, have kept Mateo Retegui off Italy's radar since March. The Italian-Argentine last played for the Azzurri in Zenica, where they lost to Bosnia on penalties in the World Cup play-off. Retegui last scored for Italy in October 2025, hitting a brace against Israel in Udine.