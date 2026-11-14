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George Rogers Clark and the Revolutionary War in Illinois lecture at JWCC, November 18
By Muddy River News,13 days ago
QUINCY– The America 250 Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, November 18, when Western Illinois University history professor Dr. Greg Hall will present a program on George Rogers Clark and the Revolutionary War in Illinois. The program will be held in Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium at John Wood Community College, 1301 South 48th, Quincy, and begins at 6:30 pm.