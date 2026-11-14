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Boston's Enchanted Trolley Tour Turns 30, Hits 16 Neighborhoods This December
By Benjamin Cortez,13 days ago
Boston's longest-running holiday tradition on wheels is marking a milestone this winter. Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor's Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment have announced the 30th Annual Enchanted Trolley Tour, which is expected to roll through 16 neighborhoods across the city on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6.
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