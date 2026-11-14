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‘The Horizon of Oakland Park’ Planned for 2029 Completion at 3680 N.E. 12th Ave., Oakland Park, Florida
13 days ago
Two entities are moving forward with a mixed-use development in Broward County. The venture will replace Oakland Park’s City Hall and is slated for a 2029 completion. The Horizon of Oakland Park is set to feature 311 units in two mid-rise buildings. Twenty percent of the homes (about 62) will be designated for households earning within 120 to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI).
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