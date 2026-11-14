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UMD's Paige Decker earns NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year Award for Volleyball
11 days ago
The University of Minnesota Duluth's Paige Decker has been named the NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year for volleyball, as voted on by the league's head coaches. The Rochester, Minnesota, native is a biology major with a 3.796 GPA. Decker was presented the award prior to the NSIC Volleyball Tournament semifinal, which is being played at the Rice Arena on the campus of Wayne State College.