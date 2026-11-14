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No. 23 Bulldogs Advance to NSIC Championship with Four-Set Win Over No. 10 Concordia-St. Paul
12 days ago
The No. 23 University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team advanced to the 2026 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Tournament Championship with a four-set win over No. 10 Concordia-St. Paul, 25-17, 19-25, 25-10, 25-16, in the semifinal Friday night at Rice Arena in Wayne, Neb. The win improved the Bulldogs' record to 23-7 on the year, while the Golden Bears fell to 23-7 overall.