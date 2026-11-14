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Flights returning to normal at MSP after FAA shutdown on Friday
13 days ago
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Travelers flying out of Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP) today are being urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport following Friday's nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop. FAA disruption temporarily halted departing flights across the country, creating delays and scheduling challenges for airlines and passengers. It’s believed a technical failure affected communications at air traffic control centers across the country.