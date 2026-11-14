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Three young Litchfield adults suffer serious injuries in Friday morning rollover
By JP Cola,13 days ago
(Litchfield MN-) Three people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Meeker County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says at 2:09 a.m. they received a report of a crash near the intersection of 624th Avenue and County Road 28 in Greenleaf Township. Meeker County Deputies, Litchfield Rescue, Litchfield Fire, Mayo Ambulance, Cosmos Ambulance, Allina Ambulance, and Life Link III responded to the scene and found a vehicle that had left the roadway and rolled.
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