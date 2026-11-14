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Kyle Shanahan: Mike Evans is getting better, we’re trying to make sure he fully heals
By Michael David Smith,13 days ago
The 49ers have ruled out wide receiver Mike Evans for Sunday’s game in Dallas, but head coach Kyle Shanahan says Evans is getting healthy enough to play. Evans is dealing with Achilles tendinitis and Shanahan said that while Evans’ recovery is progressing and he could probably play if he had to, the 49ers want to prioritize his long-term health and not the short-term benefit of having him on the field on Sunday.