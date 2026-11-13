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Oklahoma beats Ole Miss, Notre Dame for 2028 ATH
By Mark Kern,9 days ago
Oklahoma hasn’t had quite the season that Sooners fans had hoped for. The Sooners are 5-4 heading into Week 11’s matchup against Ole Miss. While fans are looking for the Sooners to beat the Rebels on the field, the Sooners were able to get a win over Ole Miss on the recruiting trail when 2028 athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero announced his commitment to Brent Venables and Co on Friday. Compton-Nero decided on Oklahoma over the likes of Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Alabama and SMU, to name a few. He is a big-time get for the Sooners, as he is one of...