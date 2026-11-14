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10 Underrated UK Cities American Tourists Normally Miss
By Barry Peacock,13 days ago
Beyond London, the United Kingdom consistently rewards adventurous travelers. Sure, you need to check those capital city boxes: Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, the Tower Bridge. But then what? For some American visitors, a few days ticking off London's famous landmarks, riding a double-decker bus, and sampling fish and chips are enough. But many more U.K. cities are eclectic, historic, and full of character. They are places where the locals are as much a draw as the landmarks, and where centuries of history sit comfortably alongside thriving scenes of food, arts, and nightlife.