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Cocoa Beach Man Gets 15 Years After Hours-Long Assault on Victim in 2022
By Ashley Johnson,13 days ago
A Cocoa Beach man has been sentenced to 15 years for sexually battering and beating a victim in 2022, closing out a case that began when officers found the victim severely injured inside a home on South Orlando Avenue. Isaiah Burrows, who was 26 at the time, changed his plea from not guilty to no contest just days before the sentencing.
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