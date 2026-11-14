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Northside advances with win; Southside, Washington fall
By Jason O. Boyd,13 days ago
YEATESVILLE — Friday the 13th turned out to be bad luck quickly for Washington County in its game with Northside. Northside needed one play to take control of its playoff opener, and the Panthers never let go. Washington County's Jireh Knight fumbled and Northside's Lee Griffin recovered. Anthony West cashed it in with a 19-yard touchdown run with 10:23 left in the first quarter, and the top-seeded Panthers (11-0) rolled from there.
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