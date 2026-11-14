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Delta Devils Show Resilience in Second Half Against Oregon State
12 days ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball showcased determination and late-game energy Friday night, but the Delta Devils fell to Oregon State, 81-65, at Gill Coliseum. Despite facing a sizable second-half deficit, MVSU continued to battle, using defensive pressure and an aggressive offensive attack to close the gap down the stretch.