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Logan Township, Duncansville Police Sign ICE Deals, Join Statewide Surge
By Olivia Adams,9 days ago
Two Blair County police departments have formally agreed to help enforce federal immigration law, with Logan Township supervisors approving their department's memorandum of understanding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement this past Thursday and Duncansville's borough police department having entered a similar deal roughly two months earlier. Officers in both municipalities will receive 40 hours of online training and gain the power to exercise limited immigration authority while performing routine police duties.
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