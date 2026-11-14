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Letters to the Editor — Warren Players Issue Statement on Future
By yourdailylocal,13 days ago
Changes are underway at Warren Players. Since 2007, Warren Players has been the resident amateur theatre company operating out of the Struthers Library Theatre. Earlier this month, the Struthers Library Theatre Board of Trustees terminated its Memorandum of Understanding with Warren Players. While termination of this long-standing partnership is bittersweet, Warren Players remains dedicated to its mission of providing opportunities for all who are interested in theatre to participate in an environment that encourages enjoyment, builds friendships and community, and brings quality theatrical productions to the public.