undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rassie's long-term plan following late front-row change
By Angus Opperman,12 days ago
INTERVIEW: Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus explained why he changed his starting front row moments before taking on France in Round Five of the Nations Championship. The front row of Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw were set to start against Les Bleus, but moments before kick-off, the Boks announced they would feature off the bench with original replacements Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit drafted into the run-on side.