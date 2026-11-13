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Zero Tax Hikes, 25 Smashed Storefronts, and School Closure Showdowns: Inside Cook County’s Defining Week: Chicagoland’s Week In Review
By Ondrea P. Seoul,8 days ago
While Chicago battles a massive fiscal deadlock, Cook County is closing a $550 million shortfall without asking taxpayers for an extra dime. Yet across the North Shore, overnight retail smash-and-grabs and painful elementary school closure votes are putting suburban leaders to the test. Overview: The Cook County 2027 budget plan...
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