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Tech Moratoriums, Police Camera Backlash, and Retail Hemp Crackdowns: Inside Will County’s Political Shakeup: Chicagoland’s Week In Review
By Ondrea P. Seoul,8 days ago
Breaking an 11-to-11 partisan deadlock on the Will County Board changes the rules overnight for tech developers, local police departments, and craft retailers. From proposed data center construction pauses to Flock camera bans and state hemp drink crackdowns, here is what is shifting in the southwest suburbs. Overview: A proposed...