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How to cope when holidays bring up grief, family tension, and pressure
By Stacker,13 days ago
As the winter holidays approach, advertisements and media project images of warmth and seamless family connection. Not everyone feels the joy. Some experience a rise in anxiety and dread — even grief — and then feel out of step for not being happy. Here’s an important seasonal reminder: It’s not a personal failure to find the holidays emotionally complicated.