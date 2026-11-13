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Billions at Stake: Why Detroit Is Demolishing Iconic Towers, Benson Is Going to War With Tech Giants, and Mackinac Island Ferries Just Got Hit With an Antitrust Lawsuit: Detroit’s Week In Review
By Ondrea P. Seoul,7 days ago
Big money and big decisions are reshaping Michigan from the Detroit Riverfront all the way to the Straits of Mackinac. Whether you are watching City Hall debate hundreds of millions in tax breaks to tear down two Renaissance Center towers or tracking how our next governor plans to keep tech giants from draining local water and power grids, the choices made right now will hit taxpayers for decades. Here is what actually matters behind the headlines.