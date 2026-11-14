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Carriers defend ocean floors as holiday ocean demand subsides and air cargo soars
By Stacker,13 days ago
The first full week of November 2026 saw cross-border trade adapt to shifting tariff rules as Canadian officials rolled out expanded tariff relief through mid-2028 to exempt essential U.S. manufacturing and agricultural inputs from counter-tariffs. In the United States, importers worked through the latest reshuffling of 50% Section 338 duties on Canadian products, while corporate legal teams mounted broader challenges against the administration’s authority to bypass USMCA terms.