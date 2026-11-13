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Is Chicago Gambling Its Future? Inside the Rejected $17.6B Budget, a $10B Bears Stadium Pitch, and the Classroom AI Revolt: Chicagoland’s Week In Review
By Ondrea P. Seoul,7 days ago
City Hall is locked in a high-stakes standoff over an $882.4 million deficit, a proposed corporate head tax, and a $10 billion Hail Mary to keep the Chicago Bears on the lakefront. Here is how this week’s political, sports, and tech battles directly affect Chicago businesses and taxpayers. Overview:...