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Where is Susan Lane’s Family Now?
By Naman Shrestha,13 days ago
In the episode titled ‘Murder at Mount Hood’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ the tragic killing of a 61-year-old hiking aficionado and mother of two named Susan “Phoenix” Lane in Welches, Oregon, is covered through in-depth interviews with her family and friends, including her two sons — Jesse and Dakota Lane — and her brother, Mike Lane. When the news of her disappearance and death broke out, her loved ones’ worst nightmare became reality. As the police investigated the case, they uncovered shocking details about her marriage to Michel Fournier.