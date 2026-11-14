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PulteGroup Eyes Davidson Grove for Up to 99 Homes Off Ralph Knox Road
By Mandy Zhao,13 days ago
An Atlanta-based homebuilder is pushing forward with plans to fill nearly 48 acres of mostly vacant land at the end of Ralph Knox Road in Davidson with dozens of new homes. PulteGroup's proposal, known as Davidson Grove, calls for a mix of single-family houses and duplexes on a site tucked between two existing subdivisions, and the project has already cleared one of the town's biggest planning hurdles.