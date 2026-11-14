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Taylor Swift Makes Rare Comments About Raising Children 4 Months After Travis Kelce Wedding
By Perry Miller Carpenter,13 days ago
Taylor Swift is opening up about raising children four months after marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The 36-year-old singer discussed the challenges parents face when deciding how much technology to introduce to their children during a recent press conference promoting “Toy Story 5.”. Swift, who married...
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