undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Discussing the Falcons extensions for Cameron Thomas and C.J. Henderson
By Kevin Knight,13 days ago
The Falcons take on the Bengals bright and early on Sunday in a historic international game in Madrid. The Falcons were busy on their final day of practice before Week 10’s matchup with the Chiefs, signing edge rusher Cameron Thomas and cornerback C.J. Henderson to multi-year extensions. Kevin Knight breaks down the deals and why they’re good business, as well as thoughts on why the deals were done now and how they impact Atlanta going forward.