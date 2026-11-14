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Kentucky’s Mark Pope Buyout Details Surface in Contract
By Billy Heyen,13 days ago
Mark Pope and his Kentucky Wildcats were supposed to have a clear bounceback opportunity on their hands Friday night. They had just lost by 20 points in the Champions Classic to Kansas, but that was one game. UK already had wins over Manhattan and James Madison to start the season, and with winless Northern Arizona coming to Rupp Arena, Kentucky was in good shape to get some positive vibes rolling again.