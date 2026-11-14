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Nine Arrested, Seven Guns Seized in Passaic County Drug Ring Bust Spanning Four Towns
By Fiona Doyle,13 days ago
Nine people, including a 17-year-old from Paterson, are facing charges after a months-long drug investigation culminated in coordinated raids across four Passaic County towns, turning up seven firearms, more than 500 rounds of ammunition and a stash of cocaine, heroin, pills and cash. Eight adults and the juvenile were taken into custody following searches of 12 locations in Paterson, Passaic, Haledon and Hawthorne earlier this month.
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