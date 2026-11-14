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Washington County Jury Convicts Man of Witness Intimidation, Judge Gives 7 Years
By Aubrey Green,13 days ago
Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office — Prosecution Office in Intimidation Case. A Washington County jury convicted Zachary Jordan Crawford, also known as Zachary Jordan Butler, on five counts tied to witness intimidation and retaliation, and a circuit judge sentenced him to seven years in prison. The verdict came down Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.
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