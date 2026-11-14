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Fort Myers Beach Restroom Rebuild Pushes Toward Spring 2027 Finish
By Josh Strickland,13 days ago
Work on a new restroom building at Lynn Hall Memorial Park in Fort Myers Beach is progressing, with Lee County officials saying the 4,114-square-foot elevated structure could open by spring 2027. The building replaces the park's old restroom facility, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022, and will include a platform lift to help beachgoers with disabilities reach the elevated floor.
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