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San Jose Earthquakes Sold: $625 Million Deal Ushers In New Era
By Edward Perovic,13 days ago
The San Jose Earthquakes being sold for $625 million marks one of the largest ownership shake-ups in Major League Soccer history, bringing a nearly two-decade chapter of Bay Area sports to a close. On Friday, the Earthquakes officially announced that sports, media, and real estate executive Heath Freeman has agreed to acquire the club and its home stadium, PayPal Park, from longtime principal owner John Fisher and his partners.