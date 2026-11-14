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Summerville Wins Bowl Game Against Argonaut
By MML News Bureau,13 days ago
Summerville finished their 2026 season, defeating the Argonaut Mustangs 41-22 on Friday night in Jackson. Summerville finished their regular season 3-6 overall and 3-3 in Mother Lode League play. The Bears finished one game short of the typical 10-game season this year due to their opponents’ cancellation of their Week 2 game. They played 9 games and finished 1 victory short of playoff eligibility.