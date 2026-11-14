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Wow! Thank you
By Park Record contributor,13 days ago
The Park City Senior Center is thriving, and it is all thanks to our generous donors!. This year, we at the senior center were blown away by the support we received from the Park City Community during Live PC Give PC. Not only did we raise over $100,000 from hundreds of community members, we also demonstrated that western Summit County wants and deserves robust senior services that meet the physical, mental and social needs of those ages 60+. And for that we owe a considerable debt of gratitude.