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Sierra Madre Playhouse Says 2027 Season Brings The Jazz Bakery and Pasadena’s MUSE/IQUE to Its Stage
By Published on,12 days ago
Sierra Madre Playhouse, one town east of Pasadena, plans more than 200 performances in 2027, including a new jazz partnership with The Jazz Bakery and a debut by Pasadena’s MUSE/IQUE, the theater announced. The 99-seat theater’s season, titled “Curiosity Rewarded,” runs January through December, Artistic and Executive Director Matt...