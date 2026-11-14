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Report: Pitches Made For 946 To Recieve Licensed Music In WWE
By Andrew Kelly,13 days ago
The 946 faction, which features a line-up of Royce Keys, Cruz Montana, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker, have been in the good graces of WWE in recent months, being booked in a major feud with The Bloodline ahead of meeting the top group inside WarGames at Survivor Series 2026 later this month. In a pivot from WWE’s usual handling of acts on the roster, they were even considered for licensed music.