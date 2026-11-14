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Latest TNA Name With An Expiring Deal
By Andrew Kelly,13 days ago
The latter months of the year are usually very busy for the higher-ups in TNA, with 2026 in particular sparking a lot of contract talk. In recent weeks, it has emerged that many high profile stars are nearing the end of their deals with the promotion, with Cultaholic exclusively revealing that Trey Miguel’s contract with the company was nearing its end, with the hope of re-signing.