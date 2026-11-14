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Report: CM Punk Favourite To Take Shawn Michaels' NXT Role
By Andrew Kelly,13 days ago
A shake-up is expected backstage in WWE, with reports in recent months suggesting that Bruce Prichard is set to wind down from his responsibilities behind the scenes, with Shawn Michaels expected to leave his current role in NXT in order to take Prichard’s place on the main roster creative team. The question has been raised over who will replace Michaels, with some more insight emerging.