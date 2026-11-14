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Cold start, warmer days ahead
By Kevion McGee,13 days ago
FREEZE WARNING: We’re starting the weekend on a cold note, with a freeze warning in effect for our southern viewing area. While the National Weather Service in Memphis has not issued the same warning for our northern counties, temperatures will still be cold enough to cause freezing conditions in many communities. Make sure to protect sensitive plants, bring pets indoors, and bundle up if you are heading outside to stay warm.
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