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House Oversight Committee releases memorandum on insider trading risks in prediction markets
12 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has released a staff memorandum on its investigation into insider trading activity among government officials, military personnel, and individuals with security clearances who have been making trades on prediction market platforms using non-public information for personal profit.